SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SSY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
