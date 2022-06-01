Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.89. 16,161,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.40. The stock has a market cap of C$71.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

