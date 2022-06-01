Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 3.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.82. 4,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $622,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,389 shares of company stock worth $3,041,044.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.