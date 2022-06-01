Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

