Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

