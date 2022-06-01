StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. StoneCo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 232,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,762. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

