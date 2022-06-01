StockNews.com Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

STKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

SunOpta stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $847.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

