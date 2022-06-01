StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

