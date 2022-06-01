StockNews.com Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

