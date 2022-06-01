StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

