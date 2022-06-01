StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.10.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
