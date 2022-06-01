StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

