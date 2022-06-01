StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GHM. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

GHM stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graham by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

