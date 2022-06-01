StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GHM. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.
GHM stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.54.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
