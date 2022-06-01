StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.20 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.35.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
