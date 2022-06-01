StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.33 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -46.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.