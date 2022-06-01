StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.51.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.