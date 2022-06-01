StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.51.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
