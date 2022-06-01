StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

