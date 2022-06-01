StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

