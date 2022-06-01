Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $15.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,019. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

