stETH (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00489426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008146 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

