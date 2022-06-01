Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.60 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to report $678.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.10 million. Stericycle posted sales of $672.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 415,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,388. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.