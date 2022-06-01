Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

