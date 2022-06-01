Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Snap-on by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

SNA traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.41. 4,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $257.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

