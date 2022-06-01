Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 14,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,235. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.