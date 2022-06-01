Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 286,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,975. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

