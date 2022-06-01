Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

