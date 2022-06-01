Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,189,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 60,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

