Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,189,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 60,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.
Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.
HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.
Huntsman Profile (Get Rating)
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.