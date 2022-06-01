Stephens Inc. AR Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

NYSE OMC traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

