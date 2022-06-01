Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 8,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.