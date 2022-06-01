Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 931,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,947,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

