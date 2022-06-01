Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 12,658 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 242,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,906,826. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.