Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading 8.3% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.14 and last traded at C$42.51. 130,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 394,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

Get Stelco alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.