State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Textron worth $734,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,662,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

