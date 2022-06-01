State Street Corp Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $750,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

