State Street Corp Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.81% of CenterPoint Energy worth $844,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

