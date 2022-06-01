State Street Corp Purchases 605,568 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.39% of W. P. Carey worth $678,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

