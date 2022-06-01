State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $808,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,170,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,884,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

TDY stock opened at $405.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $374.03 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.