State Street Corp Has $613.55 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.66% of NiSource worth $613,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 468.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.