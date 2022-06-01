State Street Corp Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $636,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,037,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

