State Street Corp Buys 517,377 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.42% of MGM Resorts International worth $720,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

