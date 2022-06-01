State Street Corp Buys 338,778 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $700,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

