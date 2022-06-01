State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.69% of FMC worth $656,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FMC by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 976,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

