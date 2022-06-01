State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.02% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $765,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $234.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.77 and a 200 day moving average of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

