Standard Family Office LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.6% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.02.

Salesforce stock traded up $18.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 541,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

