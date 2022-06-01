Standard Family Office LLC Takes $99,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of COP traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. 191,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

