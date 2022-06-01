Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.9% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,076. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $104.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
