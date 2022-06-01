Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.