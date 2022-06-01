Standard Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,286,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

DEO traded down $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day moving average of $201.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

