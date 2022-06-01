Standard Family Office LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 257.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.7% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NVDA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.18. 785,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,984,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

