StaFi Reaches Market Cap of $20.47 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.47 million and $2.33 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StaFi has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00081434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00252610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000207 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

